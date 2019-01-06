Row over Andhra University V-C’s paper on Kauravas as test-tube babies

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Test-tube technology is a scientific interpretation of the birth of Kauravas, said Prof G Nageswara Rao, the Andhra University vice-chancellor.

He said that the Kauravas were test-tube babies, indicating that the technology was present thousands of years ago. This has however, raised several questions and doubts from atheists and mythology scholars.

During his presentation at the 106th Indian Science Congress in Jalandhar on ‘Science in Indian Way of Life’, he spoke on how the present science is correlated to epics such as the Ramayan and the Mahabharata.

“If we interpret the birth of 100 babies during the Mahabharata time, when 100 eggs were fertilised and then divided into parts and put in earthen pots, it’s just like the current test-tube baby technology. There may be some kind of technology used during those days of which there is no evidence now. It is an extrapolation on the birth of Kauravas in the Mahabharata,” said Rao while speaking to TNIE.

During his presentation, he raised the question on how can a woman (Gandhari) give birth to 100 children in her lifetime, which actually happened in the Mahabharata.

It is due to stem cell research and test tube technology, which is not exactly the same, but some kind of similar technology must have been there in the ancient times.

Against this, the mythology scholars said that the idea of test-tube technology might have been taken from the ancient times, but the VC saying that Kauravas were test tube babies was completely wrong.

Meanwhile, atheists say that such things cannot be just told without any evidence. They alleged that the test tube technology was experimented by scientists but not without any evidence.