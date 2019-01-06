SCR spends Rs 76 crore towards improving amenities at railway stations in last 4 years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has been constantly focusing on improving passenger facilities and services at railway stations in Andhra Pradesh for the last five years. On an average, Rs 76 crore was spent towards passenger amenities in the last four years.

The expenditure incurred from April to November 2018 is Rs 30 crore, an SCR release said. Essential amenities are provided at all stations which include booking facilities, high level platforms, shelters, drinking water arrangements, waiting halls, seating arrangements, lighting and trains’ timetable.

Desirable amenities which include catering and vending stalls, adequate parking and circulating area, train indication board and public address system are also provided based on the need and relative importance of the stations.

In addition to retiring rooms, upper class waiting halls (combined for ladies and gents), second class waiting halls (separate for ladies), cloakroom, book stalls/other essential goods, refreshment facilities, parking/circulating area with lighting, washable apron with jet cleaning, electronic train indicator board, touch screen enquiry systems, water vending machines, water coolers, signages, modular catering stalls, automatic ticket vending machines, pay and use toilet on platforms and circulating area, provision of ATM with ticketing facility are provided at all important railway stations. Facelift was given to station buildings including facade at major stations such as Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Adarsh stations

Ten new stations were developed into Adarsh stations taking the total to 26 stations. The new Adarsh stations are Macherla, Adoni, Rajamahendravaram, Ongole, Mantralayam Road, Nallapadu, New Guntur, Repalle, Markapur Road and Donakonda.

Second class waiting room (with bathing facilities), public address system/Computer based announcement, book stalls/other stalls of essential goods, parking/circulatory area with lights, water coolers, signage boards, catering stalls, pay and use toilets on platforms and circulating area, provision of ATMs among others are basic amenities provided at Adarsh stations.

Redevelopment of stations

At Vijayawada and Tirupati railway stations, facelift is being given to facade of the station buildings and circulating area. A lighting tower for proper illumination, cost-effective lighting arrangements at the platforms, concourse, renovated water booths, modern pay and use toilets, waiting and retiring rooms with modern furniture, passenger guidance system including signages and coach indication boards and modern booking and enquiry offices have been set up.

Foot over Bridges

Thirteen foot over bridges were constructed at various places, such as Renigunta, Rajamahendravaram, Tuni, Dharmavaram Bethamcherla, Nidadavolu, Godavari, Guntakal, Krishna Canal, Rayanapadu, Nambur, Mangalagiri and Guntakal railways stations.

Other amenities