BJP chief Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh on January 18 to kick-start poll preparations

This will be BJP chief Amit Shah’s first political visit after the TDP severed ties with the NDA earlier last year.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit_Shah (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national president Amit Shah will visit AP on January 18. The BJP chief will tour in Rayalaseema region and interact with the party workers to kick-start preparations for the upcoming general elections in 2019. This will be Shah’s first political visit after the TDP severed ties with the NDA earlier last year.

According to BJP State vice president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Shah will visit Kadapa and other parts of Rayalaseema. Shah is also expected to give directions on how to strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with booth-level workers from Narsaraopet, Tirupati, Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa constituencies on Sunday as a part of Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot (my booth, the strongest) programme.

