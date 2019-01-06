Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam temple clerk suspended

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple Executive Officer A Sriramachandra Murthy, on Saturday, suspended record assistant V Lakshmi Narayana for his alleged role in the sale of holy wristbands (kankanalu) and misuse at petrol pump.

He said that during the temple audit in 2015-2016, a scandal of Rs 3.87 lakh was unearthed in the sale of 'kankanalu'.

“Also, another fraud was unearthed at the petrol pump maintained by the temple at Srisailam town. An inquiry was ordered into both the incidents. Action was taken after receiving the report of the auditors,” the EO said.

