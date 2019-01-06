TDP, BJP men clash at Kanna Lakshminarayana’s residence in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The political turf war between the ruling TDP and BJP reached a new high with Telugu Desam activists trying to besiege BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana’s residence in the city on Saturday.

Tension prevailed in the area for sometime as the activists of both the parties nearly came to blows. Police brought the situation under control by dispersing the two groups.

The TDP protest came a day after Telugu Desam supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu threatened BJP leaders of dire consequences for stopping his convoy in Kakinada.

On Friday, when Naidu was on his way to participate in the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme, BJP corporators and party activists blocked the convoy of Chief Minister. Losing his cool, Naidu, pointing fingers at a woman corporator thundered, “You will be finished, if you try to obstruct me.”

A day after the incident, the TDP activists tried to besiege Lakshminarayana’s house in Guntur. Undeterred by the protest, Lakshminarayana sat in front of his house and picked up an argument with the TDP activists. Only a few policemen were present when the TDP men staged the protest.

As the word spread, a good number of BJP activists too reached the place and both the groups raised slogans against each other. Additional police force rushed to the spot and tried to disperse both the groups. When the TDP activists tried to storm into Lakshminarayana’s house, the BJP men resisted them and chased them away leading to tension.

Speaking to media later, Lakshminarayana alleged that the TDP activists, on the directions of Naidu and his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, tried to kill him.

“There is a breakdown of law and order in the State. Attempts were made earlier to eliminate BJP national president Amit Shah during his Tirupati visit, Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam airport and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan. I will take the issue of law and order deterioration in the State to the notice of Ministry of Home Affairs and also the Governor,” he said.

Reacting to Naidu’s warning to a woman corporator in Kakinada, he said the BJP leaders only tried to submit a representation seeking solution to local issues during the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme of the Chief Minister.

Later in the day, a complaint was lodged in Nagarampalem police station by Lakshminarayana’s car driver TVV Satyanarayana stating that around 40 TDP activists attacked the house of the BJP State chief. The copies of the complaint were also sent to the DGP and Home Minister. In the complaint, Satyanarayana stated that nearly 40 “goons” wearing TDP scarves tried to barge into house of Lakshminarayana when he returned from Mangalagiri, and raised slogans against the BJP State chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When he tried to stop them from entering the house, they pushed him aside. He further mentioned that Police could not control them.