Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu releases stamp on Father Mathias

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu released a postal cover and a book on Andhra Loyola College’s founder principal Rev Father Theo Mathias on the occasion of his birth centenary of 65th anniversary in Vijayawada on Saturday.

“Father Mathias was a disciplined and dedicated man. He was instrumental in bringing Loyola College to AP from Chennai and named it as Andhra Loyola College,” he said. 

He further said 65 per cent of the Indian population is below 35 years of age, which shows a clear sign of development. “One can be empowered only through education. I was happy to note that 75 per cent of awardees of this college were girls,” he added.

He advised the youngsters to come back to their own country after being abroad either for jobs or education. 

