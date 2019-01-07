Around 3.4 lakh take constable examinations in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Officials state that out of 3.92 lakh candidates who applied, 3.46 lakh appeared for it.

Published: 07th January 2019

Crowd of students

A total of 26843 candidates 89.08 attended for the police constable examination in 45 test centres conducted in Visakhapatnam region on Sunday. (Express Photo| G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The examinations for the appointment of vacant posts of police constables took place on Sunday in the city and other districts of the State without any untoward incident.

A total of 3.45 lakh candidates applied for 2,723 vacant posts and hall tickets were issued to candidates for the preliminary examination held in 704 centres of the State. According to the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) officials, out of 3,92,785 candidates, who enrolled for the examination, 3,46,284 appeared for it.

In Vijayawada, the examination was held peacefully at 49 centres, where 21,232 candidates appeared. The officials said the answer key for the question paper would be uploaded on the SLPRB’s official website.

