Around 3.4 lakh take constable examinations in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The examinations for the appointment of vacant posts of police constables took place on Sunday in the city and other districts of the State without any untoward incident.

A total of 3.45 lakh candidates applied for 2,723 vacant posts and hall tickets were issued to candidates for the preliminary examination held in 704 centres of the State. According to the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) officials, out of 3,92,785 candidates, who enrolled for the examination, 3,46,284 appeared for it.

In Vijayawada, the examination was held peacefully at 49 centres, where 21,232 candidates appeared. The officials said the answer key for the question paper would be uploaded on the SLPRB’s official website.