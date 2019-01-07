Home States Andhra Pradesh

All set for 3-day flamingo festival from January 17 in Nellore

The officials developed viewing towers at several points and resting areas to help bird enthusiasts take a leisurely look at the bird life in the sanctuary.

Flamingo
By Express News Service

NELLORE: A rich cultural and visual treat awaits the visitors, youth, schoolchildren and bird enthusiasts as the district authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the ‘ three-day Flamingo bird festival’ to be held from January 17 at Sullurpeta, BV Palem and Nelapattu.

A variety of cultural programmes will be held during the three days with noted performers. The forest department staff are making necessary arrangements at the Pulicat and Nelapattu bird sanctuaries for the convenience of the visiting tourists and the public.

Following recent rains, Pulicat lake, which received considerable inflows from the local streams, has been attracting a large number of Flamingo migratory birds from Ladakh, Tibet and China for the past few days. These birds with their striking curve beaks and flame-coloured plumage present a seasonal treat on either side of the Sullurupeta-Sriharikota Road. 

