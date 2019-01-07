Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh fishermen told to use turtle excluder device

The WWF stressed the need for protection of the endangered species. 

Turtles
By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: To prevent deaths of Olive Ridley Turtles, which come for laying eggs at the coast, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has come out with a plan to visit the north coastal areas where the turtles lay eggs. They will make fishermen aware of the need for protection of the endangered species. 

Every year, the forest officials set up hatcheries for protecting the eggs from human disturbance and stray dogs. However, there are many turtles which get washed ashore dead, when caught in the fishing nets. This year, the WWF will be visiting the coastal areas in north Andhra Pradesh and talk to fishermen on using turtle excluder device (TED) which was approved by the ICAR-CIFT. The device is being provided on subsidy. The forest officials are also ready to provide devices depending on the requirement of the fishermen. 

Every year, many turtles wash ashore injured or dead the major reason being getting caught in the fishing nets and get injured, which escapes fishermen’s notice. 

While the TED helps in preventing deaths, awareness camps failed to change the mindset of fishermen to use nets with the TED device. As this is the season for the turtles to lay eggs, the WWF with the support of the Forest Department will be visiting fishermen communities and explain the benefits of the TED. 

