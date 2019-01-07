Government to set up Kadapa Urban Development Authority soon

KADAPA: Preparations are on for constituting ‘Kadapa Urban Development Authority' (KUDA). Collector Hari Kiran discussed the possibility of setting up KUDA with the CM during the recently concluded Collectors’ Conference. The CM responded positively and asked the Collector to draw up plans for the project.
