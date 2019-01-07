Home States Andhra Pradesh

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation pins hopes on BPS for revenue boost

Apartment

Image of an apartment used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA)  officials hope to make a killing through the newly-announced Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS). This time GVMC authorities expect at least around Rs 100 to 150 crore revenue as VMRDA also hopes to earn good revenue as there are many illegal, unauthorised buildings/ constructions in the city limits. 

The government issued the GO MS No. 13 (later it was changed to No. 14) on January 4, 2019 stating the re-implementation of the BPS for buildings constructed sans authorisation, and in deviation to the sanctioned plan rules - 2015 under the purview of all municipal corporations, municipalities, nagara panchayats, CMRDA and VMRDA. And, the higher authorities concerned have been mandated to regulate and penalise the buildings constructed without authorisation and deviating from the sanctioned plan as on August 31, 2018 as a one-time measure. 

The scheme is applicable to the existing buildings constructed after January 1, 1985 and before August 31, 2018. 

