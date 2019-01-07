Home States Andhra Pradesh

Janmabhoomi meetings in Guntur towns end abruptly after tussle

While YSRC leaders in Nowluru alleged committee's bias towards beneficiaries of housing and pension schemes, TDP leaders in Naramalapadu sought immediate clearance of pending MGNREGA bills.

Published: 07th January 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 09:07 AM

Government stall

Villagers arguing with government officials in the Janmabhoomi-Maavooru programme at Naramalapadu of Karampudi Mandal in Guntur district. (EPS photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Public meetings as part of Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru in Nowluru and Narmalapadu on Sunday ended abruptly after local political leaders had a heated exchange of words with government officials demanding immediate resolution of their problems. 

At Nowluru (Mangalagiri Mandal), YSRC leaders alleged that Janmabhoomi committees were showing bias towards many beneficiaries of housing and pension schemes. “We have submitted representations related to these issues to officials concerned during the last five phases of the public outreach programme. Still, no action has been taken in this regard,” they said. Responding to the situation, Mangalagiri MPDO G Veeranjaneyulu said, “The pending issues will be cleared after thorough verification of representations .” 

At Naramalapadu of Karampudi mandal, their TDP counterparts sought immediate clearance of pending bills under MGNREGA works. In addition to that, former president of Mandal Praja Parishad P Pullaiah demanded installation of street lights in all the villages of the mandal. The tense situation eased only after police intervened, who pacified the protestors. 

