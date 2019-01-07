MEIL launches water scheme in EG village under CSR initiative  

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL) has launched a door-to-door safe drinking water supply scheme in Jamulapally village of East Godavari district under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Addressing a gathering, MEIL chairperson PP Reddy said, “The MEIL will be in the forefront in addressing various basic issues in villages.” He added that the firm has taken up several welfare programmes in rural areas of AP and Telangana.

The MEIL chairperson’s wife Rama Reddy, daughters Megha Reddy, Manjali Reddy and village elder Jangamaiah Reddy also participated.

On the occasion, Reddy promised to develop local area hospital with all latest amenities. Expressing his gratitude to his native village, he said it is customary for his family to visit the village every year during Sankranti.

Reddy also thanked the villagers for the warmth and affection, which, he said, have helped him reach the position he enjoyed now. “We are taking up several social welfare measures to benefit the villagers,” he said. Under the water supply project, Reddy said that water will be stored in two state-of-the-art overhead water tanks each having a capacity of 40,000 and 20,000 kilolitres. Every house in the village is connected by taps by the feral method.

With this latest technology of water supply, every house in the village will get water. MEIL also spent around Rs 50 lakh for the project. This method was earlier used by Telangana government in its Bhagiratha scheme. To supply safe drinking water to every resident in Jamulapally village, MEIL has built an 8-km-long pipeline.

Reddy also set up two mineral water plants and 12KV solar power plant in the village, which is supplying power to street lights and powering two bulbs and a fan in 240 houses. These apart, Reddy also built a marriage hall with all modern amenities and spruced up infrastructure in his native village, including cement roads, park and the walkway.