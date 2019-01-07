Home States Andhra Pradesh

Modi targeting me due to frustration: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Published: 07th January 2019 03:59 PM

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting him out of "frustration", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said here on Monday, hitting back at Modi who accused him of pushing the state into "sunset" just to see his "son rise".

Modi also said Naidu had "backstabbed" his father-in- law and TDP founder N T Rama Rao not once but twice by "bending his head" before the Congress to save his chair.

READ | PM Modi accuses Chandrababu Naidu of betraying NTR's values, promoting son

"Today, those in power in AP are so desperate to save their power that they betrayed the Telugu interests and stabbed NTR in the back for the second time," Modi had said while interacting with BJP workers from five Lok Sabha seats through a video conference.

Reacting to Modi's remarks during a teleconference with officials and public representatives, Naidu claimed the prime minister was "jealous" of Andhra Pradesh's growth and was attacking him out of frustration.

"AP is ahead (of other states) in all fields and has bagged hundreds of awards. So, the prime minister has become jealous and is adopting a vengeful attitude," the chief minister asserted.

"Modi has shunned decency and is making remarks against my family. This was also expected since Modi has done nothing (for the state)," he added.

The rejection of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade exemplified the "height of the BJP's vengeful attitude", he said and asked officials to write a letter to the Centre about this.

Accusing the Centre of discriminating against the state, Naidu said it had to be "exposed".

Meanwhile, state's Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said Modi was mocking the 'Sunrise State' because he felt insecure after the BJP's defeat in the recent assembly elections.

