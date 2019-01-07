Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nine wild animals rescued from a farmhouse near Visakhapatnam

Five sambars, four other schedule-3 wild animals belonging to the deer family found in a farmhouse raid.

Published: 07th January 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Deer

Representational image

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Five sambars of India (Scientific Name: Rusa (Cervus) Hippelaphus), along with four other Schedule-3 wild animals belonging to the deer family, which were illegally reared in a farmhouse near Allumiapalem of Ramachandrapuram village in Kotavurutla mandal limits of Visakhapatnam district, were seized by forest officials on Saturday night. 

The animals were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park on Sunday evening. A case was registered by Narsipatnam Forest Department officials. 

According to forest officials, Narsipatnam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sekhar Babu, along with his department officials and staff, conducted raids on a farmhouse situated amid mango orchards reportedly belonging to Sripathi Raju of Gudiwada village in S. Rayavaram mandal and identified several wild animals there as they are said to be reared by the farmhouse owners, and seized them. Forest officials seized nine wild animals including five sambar deer, three wild sheep (Konda Gorre)  along with one spotted deer (Duppi) and on Sunday they were released into the nearby reserve forest to provide them a natural habitation. 

As these wild animals were listed under Schedule-3, officials of the Forest department issued a show-cause notice to farmhouse owners to clarify on rearing wild animals without permission from the Forest Department.  

“Acting on a tip-off, we conducted a raid on the farmhouse which is situated in the mango orchards near Allumiapalem of Ramachandrapuram village in Kotavuratla mandal which is very close to the reserve forest boundary. There, we found a total of nine wild animals including five elks, three wild sheep and one spotted deer. We continued searches in the farmhouse up to Sunday morning. We sent the wild animals into the deep reserve forest to provide them with a natural habitation as the deer family animals are very sensitive and timid. Even if they sense any fearful situation, there may be a chance for severe/acute myocardial infarction which leads to sudden death.

That’s why we did not shift them to the Vizag Zoo. After receiving a reply to our show-cause notice from the farmhouse owners, and based on our investigation, we will take further course of action on the issue,” the DFO told TNIE. 

RV Nagar Range officer Taviti Naidu, Lothugedda range officer G Anilkumar and Narsipatnam range officer BV Ramana and others participated in the raid. As per information, the farmhouse reportedly belongs to a TDP leader of Nakkapalli mandal who is considered to be the right hand of a sitting MLA of the ruling party. The farmhouse was established five years back and it is famous for scenic beauty and excellent natural ecosystem. Several film artists and political leaders visit the farmhouse and stay there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh wild animals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp