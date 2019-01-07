Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool's Orvakal airport inauguration on January 8

Andhra CM Naidu assured that by 2022 that the state will be a preferred destination for investors in the aviation sector.

Turbo airlines trial run

Turbo Airlines company conducted Trial Run at the new Orvakal Airport which will be inaugrated tomorrow. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that Andhra Pradesh will be a preferred destination for investors in aviation sector by 2022 by creating world-class infrastructure that will spur economic growth and generate jobs across the State. 

During a teleconference with officials, Naidu said world-class aviation infrastructure would be created in the State for providing reliable and seamless air connectivity across the State to regional, national and international destinations by 2022. 

Rayalaseema region would definitely transform as the destination for industries, he said and added that inauguration of Orvakal airport in Kurnool district would be a major step towards this goal. The Chief Minister is going to inaugurate Orvakal airport on January 8. Principal secretary (Energy, Infrastructure CRDA) Ajay Jain said that the airport was a greenfield project developed on a lump sum basis. The airport has been developed at a cost of Rs 110 crore on 1,010 acres of land in a record 18 months. 

