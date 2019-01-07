Polavaram project in Guinness World Records for concrete pouring

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The attempt by Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL), the contracting agency executing the major works of the Polavaram Project, to create two world records -- most concrete continuously poured in 24 hours and the largest continuous concrete pour -- has successfully ended on Monday with the firm pouring 32,100 cubic meters of concrete.

The concrete was poured for 24 hours from 8 am on Sunday in the spill channel of the national project. The adjudicators of the Guinness World Records will formally make an announcement of the same shortly. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will receive the memento of the feat at 2.30 pm.

Even though the firm had initially planned to pour 28,000 cubic meters of concrete in 24 hours, it achieved its target by 5 am on Monday by pouring 28,357 cubic meters. In the subsequent three hours, it poured 3,700 cubic meters more. The current record is held by a Dubai-based contracting group which poured 21,580 cu m of concrete in about 35 hours.

“We are evaluating the log sheets of the concrete poured, which were entered on an hourly basis, besides examining the drone and CCTV camera footage. We will make one announcement by 10/11 am and the other will be announced at 1.30/2 pm,” the official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records, Rishi Nathan, explained. A team of 24 members is working to adjudicate the feat achieved by the NECL.

The Managing Director of NECL, Chinta Sridhar, said that the firm engaged 20 agitator trucks, which delivered concrete from 10 batching plants using 90 concrete mixers. “It is a proud moment for us. But, more than anything, it is a morale boost for us as we are running against the time to complete this mega project, which would serve the entire State. The record is a significant step towards completing the project before the onset of monsoon this year,” he said.

It may be recalled that NECL was brought on board after the termination of the contract with Transstroy (India) Ltd last year. NECL had agreed to execute the project at old rates (2014 Standard Schedule Rates).

Sridhar further explained that the cofferdams in the upper stream and the lower stream will be ready by the month of May. Speaking to TNIE, the MD said, “We have already begun the upper cofferdam works. The designs for the lower cofferdam were submitted. We will have to do 1.1 crore units of concrete works and are aiming to complete them by May.”

Terming it as a historic day, Water Resources minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for facilitating the environment to achieve the feat. “It is indeed a historic feat. Despite all the challenges, we have been able to ensure that the works are expedited. We will divert the water through gravity by June this year,” he added.

Buoyed by the success of the Monday’s record, the MD of NECL, C Sridhar, said that the firm was eyeing at outdoing itself with another record soon. “We plan to attempt another record by pouring 65,000 cu m to 70,000 cu m of concrete maybe in March. We will need a month’s preparation for it and hopefully achieve it,” Sridhar told TNIE.