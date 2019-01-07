Andhra police to knock on SC door against transfer of Jagan attack case to NIA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State police are all set to approach Supreme Court challenging the Union government’s decision of handing over the case related to the knife attack on Leader of the Opposition and YSRC party leader YS Jagan Reddy to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), after taking legal opinion on the matter. DGP RP Thakur and other senior police officials met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence on Sunday morning to discuss the matter.

Jagan, who was touring the State as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, was on his way to Hyderabad to attend a court trial when he was attacked with a rooster knife at the VIP lounge of the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25 last year allegedly by Janepalli Srinivasa Rao.

According to the sources in the police department, a decision was taken not to handover the case details to the NIA officials until receiving a copy of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order entrusting the case to the NIA.

On December 31 last year, the MHA handed over the case to the NIA and based on a complaint lodged by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials, the Central agency registered an FIR on January 1. The decision was taken after the High Court sought MHA’s stand on the issue as the location of the incident (airport) falls under the jurisdiction of Central government agencies.

In their petition filed before the High Court, YSRC leaders, including Jagan Mohan Reddy, had alleged a conspiracy behind the attack and sought a probe into the case by an independent agency. They also expressed doubts over the investigation of SIT, constituted by State government to probe the controversial case.

When contacted, the DGP said that the SIT brought a logical conclusion to the case and opined that the case in no way was related to national security.

“The SIT has done an impartial probe and arrested the accused, J Srinivasa Rao. Since we are confident on our part, we have decided to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court as the MHA’s decision is dampening the confidence of the State police,” Thakur said.

He also explained as to why he addressed the media hours after the incident. “Though it happened under CISF limits, the attack on the Leader of the Opposition might have created unrest in the State. At that point of time, I, as the police boss, have the responsibility to avoid possible law and order problems in the State,” he explained.

SIT refuses to share details with NIA?

The NIA has appointed Mohammad Sajid Khan, additional SP (NIA - Hyderabad) as the investigation officer. It is alleged that SIT officials in Visakhapatnam have refused to share the case details to the NIA officials.