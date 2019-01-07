Rogue elephant kills forest officer near Andhra Pradesh - Tamil Nadu border

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 43-year-old forest watcher N Marappa was trampled to death by an elephant near Kangundi forest on Andhra Pradesh - Tamil Nadu border in Chittoor district on Monday morning.

Marappa was supervising a team of people to chase away three elephants, which entered a water pond near Shoolagiri village of Shantipuram Mandal near Kangundi forest on Sunday. He was standing close to the pond, while others were bursting crackers and beating drums to chase away the elephants. Suddenly, another elephant, which came from behind and attacked Marappa.

The elephant caught Marappa, who was unaware of its approach, in its trunk and dashed him on the ground before trampling him. Other members of the group engaged in chasing away the elephants were shocked by seeing the violent incident, ran helter-skelter.

One of the men jumped into the water to escape from the berserk elephant, which started chasing him after trampling Marappa to death. He swam to save his life and managed to escape.

Later, the elephant joined other three elephants frolicking in the water before leaving the area, following increasing efforts of people who started shouting and beating drums more vigorously. Meanwhile, forest higher officials after being alerted of the incident rushed to the spot along with police officials.