Rural tourism phase 2 to promote homestays in Andhra Pradesh

Concept to be encouraged in areas less explored by commercial accommodators in Krishna, Guntur and Warangal districts.

Published: 07th January 2019 09:27 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism department will promote the concept of homestays in areas less explored by commercial accommodators in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts as part of the second phase of rural tourism. The most happening places in these districts will be selected and included in the tour packages. 

The aim is to identify three villages in every district for developing rural tourism. The department has already identified 37 villages in all 13 districts of the State, which have scope for rural tourism. Of these 37 villages, 17 have been finalised and five clusters were formed. In each cluster, three to four villages will be allocated, where a single tour package would be designed for one such cluster.

Under the first phase, villages such as Lepakshi, Veerapuram, Nimmalakunta, Adarna, Angallu, Srikalahasti, Madhavamala, Venkatagiri, Dindi, Narsapur and Uppada were identified, officials said. Three clusters in Anantapur, Tirupati and East Godavari districts were formed and they are registering tourist inflow from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The department signed a pact with Mahindra and Infosys to send its employees to explore these rural tourism clusters.

This way, the officials are hitting two birds with one stone; raking in revenue and making the programme a resounding success. “We have received a good response for the rural tourism project in the first phase. So we are doing more under this project and in the second phase, Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari districts will be developed. In the State, promoting homestays is an intrinsic part of rural tourism, which will help hike the income of the rural people.

With this in mind, the department intends to keep the concept of Atithi Devo Bhava at the forefront. All in all, the concept will give a different feel to the tourists, who want to experience the authentic village atmosphere,” ATDC chairperson Himanshu Shukla said. 

For the project, the department has already roped in agencies such as Green Routes, Wonder Trails, ALC among others for studying the concept. 

After a detailed study APTDC handed over the identified clusters to the agencies for developing homestays and other tourism activities. The officials are also planning to organise individual trips in the three districts through which people will get to explore the rural tour packages.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department Krishna tourism Guntur tourism Warangal tourism

