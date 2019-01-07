Slew of measures to reduce road accidents in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 20 persons were killed in road accidents on the national highway between Pedakakani and Chilakaluripet in the last two months alone, leaving cops a worried lot. Foggy conditions, overspeeding and drunk driving are some of the major reasons for these mishaps.

As such, the police have initiated strict measures to bring down the increased rate of accidents. As part of it, speed guns will be installed at various locations on the national highway as per instructions from Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao; accident-prone zones will be identified and awareness campaigns will be taken up.

Recalling some of the major recent accidents that took place in the district, four engineering students,en route a New Year bash in Vijayawada, were killed near Lalpuram after their car crashed into a road divider at 160 kmph; on December 26, three of a family died and two others were injured in a car-lorry collision and two days prior to that, six people were killed in another car-lorry collision due to foggy condition.

Not only for installation of speed guns, SP Vijaya Rao has instructed policemen to communicate with those deployed at other police posts through wireless sets if they found any motorist to be overspeeding. Caution boards displaying speed limit of 70 kmph will be erected on the national highway and empty drums with radium stickers attached to them will be placed at accident-prone areas, he said.

Meanwhile, Rural SP SV Rajasekhar Babu has issued instructions for public awareness campaigns and urged motorists to drive with headlights switched on even in the late morning hours. Sk Kareem, a seasoned commercial driver, said, “High beam headlights affect the visibility of other drivers, especially in foggy condition. Drivers should avoid overtaking and stick to their respective lanes.”