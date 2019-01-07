Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC book against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu out 

YCRC supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday released a book titled Avineeti Chakravarthi (emperor of corruption) against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu . 

Published: 07th January 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress book, Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Reddy releasing the book 'Emperor of Corruption' against CM Naidu at Lakkavaram village in Sompeta mandal as part of Prajasankalpa Yatra Srikakulam. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Jagan alleged that Naidu had made over Rs 6,17,585.19 crore through illegal means in the last four years.  The book has all details of corruption under Naidu’s rule, he said and added that it will be distributed to all the investigative agencies, Prime Minister, President, chief ministers and governors of all States and MPs across the country.  

He also directed party leaders and activists to ensure that the book is available in all villages in the State.  The book has details of “corruption” and copies of various Government Orders issued until November 30, 2018. 

