BJP suffers a setback, Ramakotaiah likely to quit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/REDIMENDAM : Even as the BJP is trying to gain a foothold in the State, it received a setback on Monday with its senior leader and official spokesperson Cheruvu Ramakotaiah resigning from the party. Though he didn’t specify the party he would join, Ramakotaiah gave enough hints that he may sail with the ruling TDP. He, however, said he would announce his future course of his action in four to five days.

Ramakotaiah said “I decided to snap ties with BJP to accept the responsibility offered by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to undertake study of socio-economic condition of ‘C’ category temples and archakas in such temples across the State.” He said Naidu was ready to implement the report to be submitted by him for the archakas’ welfare and temple development.

In Visakhapatnam, Ramakotaiah, announcing his resignation from primary membership of the party, told the media, he sent his resignation letter to BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana urging him to accept it with immediate effect. Ramakotaiah served BJP in various positions for the past 23 years.

Stating that north Andhra was given a raw deal by the Centre, he said the Railway zone to Visakhapatnam was not set up and special grants were not given to north Andhra.

Speculations were also rife the party’s MLA from Rajahmundry Akula Satyanarayana might desert the party and join Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena. Social media is agog with posts that BJP Assembly floor leader and MLA from Visakhapatnam North P Vishnukumar Raju may switch loyalties and join TDP. When contacted, he said though other parties approached him, he was committed to the party and people, who voted him as MLA. “I would contest from North constituency again and decide (on joining other parties) at the end of the tenure,” he said.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that BJP Rajahmundry MLA Dr Akula Satyanarayana is making moves to join Jana Sena. In the recent past, he told mediapersons he desires to enter Parliament at least one time.

As he belongs to the Kapu community he might be anticipating to have the advantage of caste for joining the Jana Sena and contesting the forthcoming Parliamentary elections .