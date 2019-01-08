Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre rejects Andhra Pradesh tableau for Republic day, CM Chandrababu Naidu irked

 For the third consecutive year, there will be no tableau representing Andhra Pradesh in the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26.

Published: 08th January 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the third consecutive year, there will be no tableau representing Andhra Pradesh in the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26. Despite the tableau, designed by the State government in accordance with the framed rules of the Central Committee and clearing several stages of selection, the AP tableau could not make it to the R-Day parade. A government official told TNIE that going by the important places visited by Mahatma Gandhi in AP, they have designed the theme of the tableau. “Though, the committee commended our tableau for highlighting khadi, it was not selected,” he added.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took exception over the Centre not selecting the AP tableau.“The BJP government at the Centre even denied permission to the AP tableau to participate in the R-Day Parade. This is testimony how acrimonious the Centre is towards AP. The government would write a letter on not selecting AP tableau to expose the Centre’s discrimination,” Naidu said.

The officials explained that the tableau contains the Gandhi Hill and 52-feet stupa built by Gandhi Peace Foundation at Vijayawada, the iconic symbol of Swadeshi movement in Andhra Pradesh. It reveals the story of Mahatma Gandhi appealing to the people from the Gandhi Hill to take part in the Swadeshi movement by purchasing Charaka-Ratnams with a target of 20 lakh charkhas to sell on the occasion to raise `one crore for Tilak Peace Foundation. 

Similarly, inspired by the Mahatma Gandhi speech the villagers of Ponduru in Srikakulam district adopted the Swadeshi movement by producing khadi. The true spirit of the Mahatma is still continues at Ponduru. In one word, one can say it is Make in Andhra Pradesh and Make in India. In Pallipadu in Nellore district, which Gandhi had visited as part of Sarvodaya movement to eradicate untouchability. Here he suggested the local leaders to establish Satyagraha Ashram on the banks of Pennar river.All these places, visited by Gandhi and importance of the events, were explained and put on the tableau, the official said.

Stages of selection
Stage-1: Furnished the art work in 2D to Union defence ministry in July and August on Mahatma Gandhi
Stage-2: Called for first design selection meeting on November 30 last. Shortlisted 26 out of 31 states
Stage-2: Called for second meeting on December 7 last for 2D modified designs
Stage-3: Called for third meeting on December 12 last with 3D model and music. Suggested modifications in model and music and shortlisted 18 states
Stage-4: Called for fourth meeting and presented final 3D model and music. But there was no further communication so far

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Republic Day Parade Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp