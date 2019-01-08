Centre rejects Andhra Pradesh tableau for Republic day, CM Chandrababu Naidu irked

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the third consecutive year, there will be no tableau representing Andhra Pradesh in the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26. Despite the tableau, designed by the State government in accordance with the framed rules of the Central Committee and clearing several stages of selection, the AP tableau could not make it to the R-Day parade. A government official told TNIE that going by the important places visited by Mahatma Gandhi in AP, they have designed the theme of the tableau. “Though, the committee commended our tableau for highlighting khadi, it was not selected,” he added.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took exception over the Centre not selecting the AP tableau.“The BJP government at the Centre even denied permission to the AP tableau to participate in the R-Day Parade. This is testimony how acrimonious the Centre is towards AP. The government would write a letter on not selecting AP tableau to expose the Centre’s discrimination,” Naidu said.

The officials explained that the tableau contains the Gandhi Hill and 52-feet stupa built by Gandhi Peace Foundation at Vijayawada, the iconic symbol of Swadeshi movement in Andhra Pradesh. It reveals the story of Mahatma Gandhi appealing to the people from the Gandhi Hill to take part in the Swadeshi movement by purchasing Charaka-Ratnams with a target of 20 lakh charkhas to sell on the occasion to raise `one crore for Tilak Peace Foundation.

Similarly, inspired by the Mahatma Gandhi speech the villagers of Ponduru in Srikakulam district adopted the Swadeshi movement by producing khadi. The true spirit of the Mahatma is still continues at Ponduru. In one word, one can say it is Make in Andhra Pradesh and Make in India. In Pallipadu in Nellore district, which Gandhi had visited as part of Sarvodaya movement to eradicate untouchability. Here he suggested the local leaders to establish Satyagraha Ashram on the banks of Pennar river.All these places, visited by Gandhi and importance of the events, were explained and put on the tableau, the official said.

Stages of selection

Stage-1: Furnished the art work in 2D to Union defence ministry in July and August on Mahatma Gandhi

Stage-2: Called for first design selection meeting on November 30 last. Shortlisted 26 out of 31 states

Stage-2: Called for second meeting on December 7 last for 2D modified designs

Stage-3: Called for third meeting on December 12 last with 3D model and music. Suggested modifications in model and music and shortlisted 18 states

Stage-4: Called for fourth meeting and presented final 3D model and music. But there was no further communication so far