Andhra Pradesh girl starved, beaten by mother and step-father

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl, who was severely beaten by her mother and step-father, was admitted to King George Hospital by the Childline. The incident came to light when the neighbours informed the Childline about the cruelty meted out to her. On Monday, Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson G Hymavathi, District Senior Civil Judge S Damodar Rao and Collector Pravin Kumar visited KGH and spoke to the girl.

According to residents of Venkatadri Nagar in the city, the girl’s mother Sujatha, who runs a beauty parlour, has developed an illicit relationship with Kiran Kumar, an attender in Zilla Parishad office. On Saturday night, the girl was beaten and locked up naked in a toilet.

“When we reached the house after receiving a phone call from the neighbours, the girl was bleeding with a head injury. There were blood clots near the eye. She was not given food for two days. The girl who dropped out from school two months ago, used to be locked up in a room while Sujatha and Kiran go to work,” said Childline district coordinator David Raju.

After being treated in KGH, the girl was discharged and handed over to One Stop Centre on Sunday. But later the officials found that the girl suffered internal injuries and scalds on her body. She was again admitted to hospital for treatment. According to the victim, she was being beaten by her mother and step-father everyday who blamed her of stealing money from the house.

Pendurthy CI R Appala Naidu registered a case against Sujatha and Kiran under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act and Sections 307 and 342 of IPC. The girl and her 14-year-old brother will be put under the care of Child Welfare Committee (CWC). APSCPCR Chairperson G Hymavathi promised to extend all assistance to the victim.