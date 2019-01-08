Intermediate students’ sports meet from today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As part of the Intermediate Board completing its 50 years of functioning in Tenali, a state-level sports meet will be organised from January 8 to 10. The board’s Regional Inspection Officer ZS Ramachandra Rao, while addressing a press conference in Tenali on Monday, said tests to examine writing prowess of students and cultural programmes were also scheduled to be conducted during the three-days.

State’s Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will inaugurate the programme at VSR&NVR college, which will also be participated by Intermediate Board Secretary B Udaya Lakshmi, he said. More than 2,000 students ho secured top spots in district-level sports competitions would be taking part in the sports meet, where kabaddi, volleyball and the likes would be played.