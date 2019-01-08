New trial schedule in Vakapalli case released

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Justice OV Nageswara Rao, the judge of the Special Court for SC, ST (POA) Act cases in Visakhapatnam, fixed new schedule for the sensational Vakapalli gang-rape case, from February 5 to 12, here on Monday.

The judge cancelled the earlier schedule, which was fixed from January 7 to 11 during the hearing on December 14. He did this after allowing a petition filed by the accused on January 2, which sought cancellation of the first announced regular trial schedule, as they had to attend a pre-promotional training from January 2 to 25 at Vizianagaram. As the presence of the accused is necessary for the trial, the schedule was changed.

The judge ordered that all the accused shall have to be present as per the newly fixed case hearing schedule. He gave an order to issue summons to all the witnesses and also to the interpreter through relevant agencies. The nine de facto complainants will be examined from February 5 to 8 and five other witnesses on February 11 and 12. Next hearing starts on February 5, the Judge ordered.

