Now, you can dial 1950 to know details of electoral rolls in AP

KAKINADA: Stating that the voter list of East Godavari district may be published on January 11, Collector Karthikeya Mishra has said people can dial 1950 to know electoral enrolment status, how to enrol and other details. A help centre has been set up for voter enrolment and provision of other details.

The Election Commission has made it easy to know whether an individual’s name is in the voter list or not. If leaders of various political parties have any objections with regard to the voter enrolment, they can express their views. Steps will be taken to look into grievances pertaining to electoral rolls and rectify errors if any in the list. As many as 4,580 polling stations will be set up in the district for the forthcoming elections. Political parties need to arrange Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to ensure that no electoral malpractices take place, the Collector said.

Chief Electoral Officer RP Sisodia inspected the First Level Check of EVMs held at Ambedkar Bhavan in the city on Monday. The officials should do it as per the manual under tight security. Proper cleaning and checking of control and ballot units of EVMs should be done in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties. The EVMs should be labelled and sealed properly, he said. Collector Mishra, SP Vishal Gunni and other officials were also present.

East Godavari district has received 11,450 control units, 14,654 ballot units and 12,366 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for 4,580 polling stations. The process of checking the EVMs is being videographed. Later, the CEO inspected the EVM godown near the Collectorate. The first level checking of EVMs, which began in East Godavari, will continue for one month.

The new VVPAT units have already arrived. Cleaning of all control and ballot units will be done with the support of 20 BEL engineers. All the details about EVMs have been provided to representatives of the recognised political parties. The mock polling will also be conducted on 5 per cent of Electronic Voting Machines to ensure that they are fully tamper-proof, the CEO added.

