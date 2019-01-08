‘Polavaram record is a morale and confidence booster’

Chinta sridhar By

POLAVARAM: When the Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) took over the reins of the major works of Polavaram Irrigation Project from Transstroy (India) Ltd in February last year, it faced a tough time to pour even 1,000 cubic metres of concrete per day.

NECL managing director Chinta Sridhar even broke down, self-admittedly, as works weren’t progressing as planned. However, overcoming all the hurdles, the firm went on to create two Guinness World Records on Monday. In a freewheeling chat with TNIE, Sridhar confesses the firm was running against time to complete the project.

How was the experience of making it to the Guinness World Records like?

It is overwhelming. Initially, we struggled to pour 1,000 CuM a day. Then, we reached 2,000 CuM and it took us over a month from there to reach 4,000 CuM. We kept progressing from then onwards. As we have the machinery and technology, we wanted to attempt the record. More than anything, it is a morale and confidence booster for us as we are racing against time to reach the deadline set by the government.

When do you plan to complete the project?

The cofferdams would be ready by June to divert water through gravity. The Earth-Cum-RockFill (ECRF) dam and the other works are expected to be completed by March 2019.

How is the 960 MW power plant shaping up?

The excavation work is going on. It is slightly delayed. Once the cofferdams are ready by June, we will expedite the work. While the targeted date is end of 2021 or early 2022, we can finish it before that.

Monetarily it isn’t a profitable venture for you. Why did you take it up?

We have taken it up for around `3,500 crore, as per the 2014 standard schedule of rates (SSR). As per the current SSR, it will cost us about `5,000 crore. However, my love and passion for the project made me take it up. It isn’t profitable, but strategically, my firm will have the credentials for the next seven years to take up projects across the world.

Any more record attempts on the cards?

We are planning to attempt another concrete pouring record. It may be in March. We are looking at 65,000 CuM in a day.