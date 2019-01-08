Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Polavaram record is a morale and confidence booster’

NECL managing director Chinta Sridhar even broke down, self-admittedly, as works weren’t progressing as planned.

Published: 08th January 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Chinta sridhar
Express News Service

POLAVARAM: When the Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) took over the reins of the major works of Polavaram Irrigation Project from Transstroy (India) Ltd in February last year, it faced a tough time to pour even 1,000 cubic metres of concrete per day.

NECL managing director Chinta Sridhar even broke down, self-admittedly, as works weren’t progressing as planned. However, overcoming all the hurdles, the firm went on to create two Guinness World Records on Monday. In a freewheeling chat with TNIE, Sridhar confesses the firm was running against time to complete the project.

READ | Polavaram project in Guinness World Records for concrete pouring

How was the experience of making it to the Guinness World Records like?
It is overwhelming. Initially, we struggled to pour 1,000 CuM a day. Then, we reached 2,000 CuM and it took us over a month from there to reach 4,000 CuM. We kept progressing from then onwards. As we have the machinery and technology, we wanted to attempt the record. More than anything, it is a morale and confidence booster for us as we are racing against time to reach the deadline set by the government.

When do you plan to complete the project?
The cofferdams would be ready by June to divert water through gravity. The Earth-Cum-RockFill (ECRF) dam and the other works are expected to be completed by March 2019.

How is the 960 MW power plant shaping up?
The excavation work is going on. It is slightly delayed. Once the cofferdams are ready by June, we will expedite the work. While the targeted date is end of 2021 or early 2022, we can finish it before that.

Monetarily it isn’t a profitable venture for you. Why did you take it up?
We have taken it up for around `3,500 crore, as per the 2014 standard schedule of rates (SSR). As per the current SSR, it will cost us about `5,000 crore. However, my love and passion for the project made me take it up. It isn’t profitable, but strategically, my firm will have the credentials for the next seven years to take up projects across the world.

Any more record attempts on the cards?
We are planning to attempt another concrete pouring record. It may be in March. We are looking at 65,000 CuM in a day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram Guinness World Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp