Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prepare power tariff, supply policy to benefit 1.6 crore consumers: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

He said the State is leading in renewable energy production and utilisation front in the country and has achieved 7 GW renewable energy capacity under the second phase of power sector reforms. 

Published: 08th January 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive policy on stable power tariff and stable power supply for providing a stable tariff from five to 10 years in the State benefiting more than 1.6 crore consumers/families in particular and promote rapid industrialisation in general.

During a teleconference with Energy department officials on Monday, the Chief Minister asked them to examine the possibility of reducing the power tariff in future in view of the enhanced capacities of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, carbon mitigation in thermal power generation and drastic reduction of transmission and distribution (T&D) losses.

He said the State is leading in renewable energy production and utilisation front in the country and has achieved 7 GW renewable energy capacity under the second phase of power sector reforms. “This is about 10 per cent of the national renewable energy capacity and 30 per cent of the State’s total generation capacity. We are leading the country on the energy efficiency front also,” he said. He said around 1.6 crore families have been given high-quality stable power supply at an affordable price.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Power tariff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp