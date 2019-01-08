Prepare power tariff, supply policy to benefit 1.6 crore consumers: AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive policy on stable power tariff and stable power supply for providing a stable tariff from five to 10 years in the State benefiting more than 1.6 crore consumers/families in particular and promote rapid industrialisation in general.

During a teleconference with Energy department officials on Monday, the Chief Minister asked them to examine the possibility of reducing the power tariff in future in view of the enhanced capacities of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, carbon mitigation in thermal power generation and drastic reduction of transmission and distribution (T&D) losses.

He said the State is leading in renewable energy production and utilisation front in the country and has achieved 7 GW renewable energy capacity under the second phase of power sector reforms. “This is about 10 per cent of the national renewable energy capacity and 30 per cent of the State’s total generation capacity. We are leading the country on the energy efficiency front also,” he said. He said around 1.6 crore families have been given high-quality stable power supply at an affordable price.