Rivals against renomination of Tadikonda MLA

Pressure seems to be building on the Telugu Desam Party leadership to not renominate sitting Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar from the constituency for the coming elections this year.

GUNTUR:  Pressure seems to be building on the Telugu Desam Party leadership to not renominate sitting Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar from the constituency for the coming elections this year. Party local leaders from the Assembly constituency organised a meeting here on Monday and expressed their displeasure over the MLA’s attitude. They even passed a resolution opposing his candidature. 

The leaders organised meetings at Phirangipuram, Tadikonda, Tulluru and Medikonduru mandal headquarters to assess their strength and formed a group to oppose Sravan Kumar’s renomination.Zilla Parishad vice chairman Vadlamudi Purnachandra Rao, Tadikonda former sarpanch Nuthakki Naveen Kumar and party leaders Kantheti Nageswara Rao, Manukonda Rathaiah, Yamparala Pavan, Amarthi Rakesh and others held a meeting in Guntur on Sunday and alleged Sravan Kumar had formed his own coterie and was ignoring seniors. They said the MLA was favouring his men by allotting them social welfare schemes, while senior leaders were completely left out. 

The groups loyal to the MLA and ZP vice chairman clashed at Bejathpuram of Tadikonda mandal during ‘Intintiki TDP’ programme leading to further widening of the gulf between the groups. On his party, Sravan Kumar reportedly made efforts to sort out differences with the dissenting leaders, but to no avail as the rivals were allegedly unrelenting in their campaign against him.

Reacting to the reported resentment against him, Sravan Kumar observed that some people made comments in a private programme and they should not be taken seriously. “We have an opportunity to sort out the difference officially in party forum,” he said.

