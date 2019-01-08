Supporters stop civic body’s move to remove Vangaveeti Ranga’s statue

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Supporters of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga resisted Tenali Municipality’s move to remove the late Kapu leader’s statue on Monday. They protested for three hours near Nandulapet, where the statue is installed.

On Sunday, members of the Kapu community held a meeting and installed Vangaveeti’s statue at Nandulapet. However, stating that the structure was set up without permission, the civic body staff on Monday attempted to remove it, which angered the late leader’s supporters. Later, K Venkateswar Rao, an official with the civic body, arrived at the spot and assured the protestors that the statue would not be removed.