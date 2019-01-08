Thousands take part in festival awareness rally

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Thousands of students participated in the Kotappakonda festival awareness rally, flagged off by Assembly speaker K Siva Prasad Rao and Minister Kollu Ravindra, from SSN College in Narasaraopet of Guntur district on Monday. The minister then inaugurated a swimming pool built at `3 crore at KV Stadium.

The festival will be celebrated on January 19 and 20 on the Kotappakonda hill top, Kollu Ravindra said, adding that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was also giving priority to tourism.

He said that the government, which conducted the Beach Festival last year and this year, was conducting the hill festival to promote tourism. Meanwhile, the speaker said this festival was a first-of-its-kind in the country and urged the people to make it a success.