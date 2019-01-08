Home States Andhra Pradesh

Transport facilities to be disrupted, schools likely to be shut for 2 days 

A two-day-long nationwide strike has been called by ten central trade unions against the alleged repressive policies of the Narendra Modi-led union government.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A two-day-long nationwide strike has been called by ten central trade unions against the alleged repressive policies of the Narendra Modi-led union government. Teachers’ unions, banks, APSRTC, auto riders, and many trade unions across the State are going to take part in this strike. Public services such as banking, functioning of schools and colleges and transport are likely to be interrupted due to the strike.​

It has received the support of organisations such as the AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, AICCTU, along with the employees in the banking and insurance sector. Farm unions such as All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan are also going to take part in the agitation. 

Several teachers’ unions such as UTF and FAPTO are also in support of the strike, demanding the withdrawal of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Similarly, RTC employees are going to observe the strike and demand for increments. Speaking to TNIE, Damadar, a member of RTC Employees Union, said, “We are taking part in the strike to demand for our rights. The extent of interruption of services during the stike will depend on the number of workers who participate in it.”

The trade unions have the support of almost all major independent federations of central employees, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other organised and unorganised service sectors.

