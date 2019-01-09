384 km Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway finalised

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has held two meetings with officers of Andhra Pradesh government regarding the development of an Access Controlled Green Field Expressway connecting the new capital city of Amaravati to Anantapuramu.

The alignment of the said road stretch has been finalized with a length of approximately 384 km.

It is envisaged to develop the expressway initially as four-laned with a provision of upgradation, expansion to eight-lane in future depending upon the traffic requirement, official sources here said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has agreed to transfer the government land free of cost and bear 50 per cent of the cost of the land to be acquired.

Further, state government has committed to obtain requisite statutory clearances that is environmental, forest, wildlife approval, award of civil work execution of work for the aforesaid expressway is being taken up expeditiously after that.