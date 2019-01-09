Andhra University to give away 546 PhDs for 2016-17

Home States Andhra Pradesh

IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao will be receiving an honorary doctorate from the varsity.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University is set to award a staggering 546 PhDs (Doctor of Philosophy) for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years at the 85th and 86th convocation of the university, scheduled to be held on 9 December, at CR Reddy convocation hall in Visakhapatnam. Six candidates will receive M Phil at the convocation.

IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao will be receiving an honorary doctorate from the varsity. Governor ESL Narasimhan will attend the convocation in his capacity as ex officio chancellor of the university. 

On Tuesday, AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao and Human Resource Development  Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao visited the convocation hall to inspect the arrangements made for the event. Along with doctorates, 573  medals and prizes will be awarded during the convocation.The convocation will begin at 11 am and the guests will arrive at the venue at 11.15 am.

Speaking to TNIE, AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao said that the highest number of 43 PhDs will be awarded to candidates from the Department of Chemistry. Also, this year, the number of PhDs is less compared to 840 given at the 83rd and 84th convocations in 2017. Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi, before joining IIT  Delhi, served as PK Kelkar Chair Professor for  Nanotechnology in the Department of Electrical Engineering and as the Chief Investigator for the Centre of Excellence in Nanoelectronics project at IIT Bombay.

Rao has over 450 research publications in the area of nano-scale devices and nanoelectronics and has 40 patents under his belt. He is a recipient of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award in Engineering Sciences in 2005.

