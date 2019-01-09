Home States Andhra Pradesh

Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu meet in Delhi; discuss grand alliance for Lok Sabha polls

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister has stepped up efforts to bring the opposition parties together to forge an anti-BJP front.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during their meeting in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and held discussions on several political issues, including a grand alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

Kejriwal met Naidu at Andhra Bhawan here in the evening.

The two leaders are on the same page for opposition unity to give a tough fight to the BJP in the general election.

"The Delhi chief minister met Andhra Pradesh CM at Andhra Bhawan. They discussed several political issues, including a grand alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," the sources said.

Kejriwal had also met Naidu in Delhi in October last year.

Calling the BJP government a "threat to the nation and the Constitution", the Aam Aadmi Party chief had called for opposition unity.

In December last year, Kejriwal had attended a meeting of opposition party leaders called by Naidu.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister has stepped up efforts to bring the opposition parties together to forge an anti-BJP front.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp