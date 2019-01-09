Home States Andhra Pradesh

Foundation for Ramayapatnam port in Prakasam today

The project is likely to generate 25,000 direct and indirect jobs; boost backward Prakasam district's economy.

Published: 09th January 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Harbour, dock, Port

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ramayapatnam port by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. The port, for which the State government will invest Rs 5,000 crore in the first phase, is expected to be a game changer for the drought-prone backward district of Prakasam.

Giving details of the proposed minor port, Director of Ports Koya Praveen said the location was most conducive to the port-based economic development. “Ramayapatnam, connected to the National Highway 16, is in close proximity to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor. The port here will be the nearest one to the landlocked Telangana state.”

“The port’s development will create 25,000 direct and indirect jobs. Indonesia-based Asian Pulp and Paper will set up a mill at a total investment of Rs 24,500 crore (approximately), which will generate 6,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs. Further, it is being developed as an inclusive model to ensure that fishermen of the region do not lose their livelihood, which is why a fishing harbour on the northern side of the port is being built,” he explained.

According to him, the NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone) in Pamarru, 60 km from Ramayapatnam, and the industrial cluster at Donakonda will be directly benefited from the port, which in turn will create more jobs and help in the socio-economic development of the district.  

“It will be one of the deepwater ports in the country with a draft of -16 metres in the first phase and -20 metres in the second. It can handle mini cape capacity vessels after it is fully functional.  Further, it will have 4.9 km breakwater, which will be the largest in the country. Tuticorin, at present, has the largest breakwater, which is 3.9 km in length,” he explained.

The Ramayapatnam port will be developed by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, which was officially incorporated in January. RITES under the Ministry of Railways in 2015 prepared the Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) for the port; it has been engaged as a consultant for preparation of the detailed project report. Meanwhile, the environmental impact assessment will be done by IIT Chennai.

“Investment for it will be raised with the income of three ports–Kakinada, Gangavaram and Reva. The amount will be used for the development of Ramayapatnam port for a period of 10 years and also as collateral for raising funds from banks and non-banking financial institutions,” Praveen explained.

According to him, tenders for development will be called once the DPR is approved. The port is expected to start operations from 2020 and traffic in the first year is likely to be 20.26 MMT, which is expected to reach 138.54 MMT by 2040-41. A total of 3,500 acres will be acquired for the project.

The port will have eight berths, of which five will be captive and three for commercial purposes. Asian Pulp and Paper will be allocated two berths, Jindal Steel will be given two and Ramco Cement will get one. In the first phase, the focus will be on bulk shipping, while container cargo will be introduced in the second phase.

Salient features

  • The State government will invest Rs 5,000 crore for the first phase development of the port
  • It will have eight berths, of which five will be captive and three for commercial purposes
  • To be the closest port to Telangana
  • RITES engaged as a consultant for preparation of the DPR; EIA to be done by IIT Chennai
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramayapatnam port N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh port

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp