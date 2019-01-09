Foundation for Ramayapatnam port in Prakasam today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ramayapatnam port by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. The port, for which the State government will invest Rs 5,000 crore in the first phase, is expected to be a game changer for the drought-prone backward district of Prakasam.

Giving details of the proposed minor port, Director of Ports Koya Praveen said the location was most conducive to the port-based economic development. “Ramayapatnam, connected to the National Highway 16, is in close proximity to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor. The port here will be the nearest one to the landlocked Telangana state.”

“The port’s development will create 25,000 direct and indirect jobs. Indonesia-based Asian Pulp and Paper will set up a mill at a total investment of Rs 24,500 crore (approximately), which will generate 6,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs. Further, it is being developed as an inclusive model to ensure that fishermen of the region do not lose their livelihood, which is why a fishing harbour on the northern side of the port is being built,” he explained.

According to him, the NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone) in Pamarru, 60 km from Ramayapatnam, and the industrial cluster at Donakonda will be directly benefited from the port, which in turn will create more jobs and help in the socio-economic development of the district.

“It will be one of the deepwater ports in the country with a draft of -16 metres in the first phase and -20 metres in the second. It can handle mini cape capacity vessels after it is fully functional. Further, it will have 4.9 km breakwater, which will be the largest in the country. Tuticorin, at present, has the largest breakwater, which is 3.9 km in length,” he explained.

The Ramayapatnam port will be developed by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, which was officially incorporated in January. RITES under the Ministry of Railways in 2015 prepared the Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) for the port; it has been engaged as a consultant for preparation of the detailed project report. Meanwhile, the environmental impact assessment will be done by IIT Chennai.

“Investment for it will be raised with the income of three ports–Kakinada, Gangavaram and Reva. The amount will be used for the development of Ramayapatnam port for a period of 10 years and also as collateral for raising funds from banks and non-banking financial institutions,” Praveen explained.

According to him, tenders for development will be called once the DPR is approved. The port is expected to start operations from 2020 and traffic in the first year is likely to be 20.26 MMT, which is expected to reach 138.54 MMT by 2040-41. A total of 3,500 acres will be acquired for the project.

The port will have eight berths, of which five will be captive and three for commercial purposes. Asian Pulp and Paper will be allocated two berths, Jindal Steel will be given two and Ramco Cement will get one. In the first phase, the focus will be on bulk shipping, while container cargo will be introduced in the second phase.

Salient features