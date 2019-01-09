Give nod to Kapu Bill, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Centre

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: On a day when the bill on 10 per cent reservations to economically weaker sections was introduced in Parliament, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded that the Centre consider the State government’s proposal for five per cent reservations for the Kapu community and inclusion of Valmikis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Rajakas in SCs.

Alleging that the upper caste quota was brought to the fore by the Modi government as the elections are round the corner, Naidu, addressing a public meeting at Kosigi, lashed out at the Centre for not considering ST status for Valmikis and reservation for Kapus, though the bills were passed by the Assembly and sent to the Centre for approval.

Naidu said members of Valmiki community are considered tribals in Telangana, but in AP, they are classified as Backward Classes.“Knowing the plight of Valmikis, the Prof Satyapal Commission was constituted to study the issue. After going through the commission report, I raised the issue in the Assembly and a bill was passed resolving to include Valmikis in the list of STs and the same was forwarded to the Central government, but no action was taken so far,” he said.

Incidentally, the TDP MPs were not in the House as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday last suspended them for consecutive four sessions for staging a protest in the well of the House demanding Special Category Status to AP.

Earlier in the day, TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu wrote a letter to the Speaker requesting her to revoke the suspension to enable them to participate in the important debate on Constitutional Amendment Bill. However, the request was not considered by the Speaker.