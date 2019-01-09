Home States Andhra Pradesh

Green cover mission benefits farmers in Andhra Pradesh

From 2014 to 2018, plantation of saplings has been implemented successfully among 1.59 lakh farmers in 2.7 lakh acres of land.

Published: 09th January 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, loan waiver

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s priority to increase green cover in Andhra Pradesh to protect the environment, has benefited farmers since saplings and other inputs are supplied to them free of cost to raise horticultural crop on their lands. Plantation of saplings programme has been implemented successfully in 2,70,524 acres to benefit 1,59,852 farmers from 2014 to 2018.

The government was working with the objective to enhance the value of the lands of farmers to provide them with a steady income. An official said many high-yielding varieties of saplings have been distributed free of cost to the farmers with land holdings of half-acre to five acres and once the saplings are planted, the responsibility of protecting them and raising them for the next three years is done by the government with MGNREGS funds.

The cost of pesticides and other requirements is also borne by the government and the farmers are paid ranging from Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.32 lakh per acre with the employment guarantee scheme funds. As a result, more farmers are showing interest to take up horticulture. They are supplying varieties such as mango, cashew, sweet orange, lemon, guava, coconut, pomegranate, custard apple, berry, tamarind and palm oil, the official said.

Informing that the saplings have been planted in 90,000 against the one lakh acres target fixed by the Chief Minister for the current fiscal (2018-19), he said from a common man to institutions the government is supplying saplings to all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh saplings Andhra Pradesh Green cover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp