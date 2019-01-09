Green cover mission benefits farmers in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s priority to increase green cover in Andhra Pradesh to protect the environment, has benefited farmers since saplings and other inputs are supplied to them free of cost to raise horticultural crop on their lands. Plantation of saplings programme has been implemented successfully in 2,70,524 acres to benefit 1,59,852 farmers from 2014 to 2018.

The government was working with the objective to enhance the value of the lands of farmers to provide them with a steady income. An official said many high-yielding varieties of saplings have been distributed free of cost to the farmers with land holdings of half-acre to five acres and once the saplings are planted, the responsibility of protecting them and raising them for the next three years is done by the government with MGNREGS funds.

The cost of pesticides and other requirements is also borne by the government and the farmers are paid ranging from Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.32 lakh per acre with the employment guarantee scheme funds. As a result, more farmers are showing interest to take up horticulture. They are supplying varieties such as mango, cashew, sweet orange, lemon, guava, coconut, pomegranate, custard apple, berry, tamarind and palm oil, the official said.

Informing that the saplings have been planted in 90,000 against the one lakh acres target fixed by the Chief Minister for the current fiscal (2018-19), he said from a common man to institutions the government is supplying saplings to all.