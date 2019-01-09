Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan’s  Praja Sankalpa Yatra to conclude at Ichchapuram today

Meanwhile, Gattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao, uncle of actor Mahesh Babu has reportedly decide to quit YSR Congress as he may join TDP.

Published: 09th January 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan during Praja Sankalpa Yatra. (EPS| P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra, touted as the longest padayatra by a politician in India and seen as a game changer in the coming elections by the rank and file of the party, will culminate into a massive public meeting in Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Covering the length and breadth of the State (3,648 km) and interacting with an estimated over two crore people from various sections of the society, Jagan touched upon the alleged failures of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s regime. He also went on to highlight his party’s ‘navaratnas’ on which the party is banking to come back to power. The yatra commenced on November 6, 2017 at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

Jagan, who like his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s Praja Prasthanam in 2003, has been on the walkathon for 341 days. Many likened Jagan’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra to his father’s marathon that covered 1,450 km in around 60 days, but the party feels that Jagan’s yatra was much more successful.

“When compared between the two, YSR’s marathon in united AP was riddled with more unfavourable conditions — the former Chief Minister had many adversaries from within Congress, particularly from Telangana Congress leaders. Jagan, however, is a high command by himself and is heading a regional party and has more facilities and media exposure,” a party senior leader said. However, he was quick to add Praja Sankalpa Yatra was more successful when seen in terms of people’s support and participation.
Padayatras have been a family tradition — Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila undertook a marathon when her brother was lodged in prison in the illegal assets case.

YSR took out Praja Prasthanam Yatra amidst opposition from the Telangana Congress leaders and it triggered the race for the CM post in the party instead of ironing out differences among the senior leaders. However, Jagan doesn’t have any such opposition, he said. YSR’s Praja Prasthanam — a film on the yatra will hit the screens soon — steered the Congress into power in AP and catapulted YSR as the party’s undisputed CM candidate. The YSRC is hoping for a similar result with Jagan’s walkathon. Jagan, who walked 12 km to 15 km daily,  highlighted the failures of the TDP regime, including failure to fight for Special Category Status to AP, farm loan waiver, pending DWCRA loans and housing schemes.

Jagan’s padayatra faced many hurdles, including feet infections, fever and illness, bee attacks and rains and halted for over a fortnight after the attack on him at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25 last, he said. Jagan was attacked in the airport’s VIP lounge by a restaurant staffer with a rooster knife and he suffered an injury on his shoulder. He flew to Hyderabad and took rest till November 11 last and continued the yatra with no other hurdles.

Bitter sweet news for YSRC

In what is seen as a minor jolt to the YSRC, party senior leader Gattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao, brother of actor Krishna, is said to have decided to quit the party. It is said Adiseshagiri Rao sent his resignation letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy and is mulling to join TDP. Sources said Adiseshagiri Rao aspired to contest Guntur MP seat, but the YSRC wanted him to contest from Vijayawada, which the leader rejected.
In a related development, party leader from Vijayawada, Vangaveeti Radha, who is  maintaining a distance with the YSRC after reportedly being told he would not be contesting the Vijayawada Central seat,  is said to have opted not to attend the Wednesday’s public meeting at Ichchapuram citing that “he was not invited” by the party.

On the positive side for the party, BC Aikya Vedika State president Buddha Nageswara Rao, the brother of Krishna district TDP MLC, joined the YSRC in the presence of Jagan Mohan Reddy in Ichchapuram.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Congress Jagan yatra Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp