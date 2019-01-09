Kotipalli-Narasapur railway line project work in Andhra Pradesh on track

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works on the 57-km long Kotipalli–Narasapur railway line project, which is under execution at Rs 2,120 crore, are progressing at a fast pace as part of the targets fixed by the Ministry of Railways. The project, whose progress is being monitored by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and also during ‘Pragati’ meetings--a platform launched by PM Narendra Modi, is part of the mission envisioned by the government towards strengthening the country’s railway network.

Sanctioned in 2000-01, the proposed alignment traverses through important towns and villages of fertile Konaseema region and connects Magam, Amalapuram, Peruru, Pasarlapudi, Jaggannapeta and Razole. The detailed project report was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 2,120 crores; expenditure incurred on the project from 2014 is Rs 323 crore.

Its benefits: As an alternate route connecting Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, a branch line from Vijayawada–Bhimavaram–Nidadavole exists at present joining the main line from Chennai to Kolkata at Nidadavole.

The line from Bhimavaram extends up to Narasapur. There have been persistent demands from Konaseema that this region be connected with the railway line from Narasapur to Kakinada. This line will become an alternate route connecting Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada main line with Konaseema region.

The delta region is highly fertile where paddy and coconut crops are grown in large amount. Setting up of refineries and power plants here are also on the anvil. By providing the rail facility, distance between Kakinada, Amalapuram, Razole and other business centres will reduce considerably. Also, this will stop people from taking the water route to reach nearby places.