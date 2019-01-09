Lite Auto to invest Rs 500 crore in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lite Auto Components signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the State at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore to cater to Indian and global markets.

The project is expected to create 1,800-2,000 direct jobs and more in the auxiliary sector. The plant will come up either in Nellore or Chittoor district. The MoU was signed by APEDB CEO J Krishna Kishore and Hindustan Magnesium managing director Bala Anand Jeldi in the presence of Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand Jeldi said, “This investment is a step in the right direction for Andhra Pradesh to look at lightweight alternatives to replace steel and aluminium.’’ Krishna Kishore said, “Automobile makers are shifting to lightweight magnesium as it delivers higher performance, requires far less energy and makes the final product vastly superior. Such investments provide a fillip to the innovation ecosystem in AP.’’