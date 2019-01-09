Mixed response to nationwide strike called by trade unions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Normal life was largely unaffected in most parts of the State on the first day of the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions to protest against alleged anti-people policies of the Central government. The schools and colleges functioned normally and commercial establishments were open as usual. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, scheduled for Tuesday, were held without a hitch.

Only some banks and insurance offices across the State were closed, while most functioned normally.

There bandh had no impact on transportation and APSRTC buses operated in a regular manner. Even autorickshaws, which were expected to go completely off the road, functioned normally. Trade unions including AITUC, CITUC, HMS, AIUTUC, TUC, AICCTU and employees unions staged demonstrations in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Nellore, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and protest rallies were taken out lambasting the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government. The trade unions accused the BJP-led Centre of promoting privatisation and neglecting welfare of the working class. There were no reports of any untoward incidents happening in the State till noon.