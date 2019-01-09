Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speak out against sexual violence, says AP survivor

Survivors of sexual violence, who embarked on the 10,000 km journey, shared their bitter experiences with the media.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The ‘dignity march’ taken out to put an end to sexual violence against women and children, after covering Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, arrived in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

Initiated by Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan along with several like-minded organisations, the march started from Mumbai 65 days ago and travelled through 200 districts of 24 states and will conclude in New Delhi on February 22. 

Survivors of sexual violence, who embarked on the 10,000 km journey, shared their bitter experiences with the media. Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan convenor Ashif Shaikh said, “The march is a response to what is taking place around us. Legal provisions and law enforcement agencies are there, but still several victims are either afraid or embarrassed to report their sufferings. It is time to speak up.”

Later, a gangrape survivor said, “I suffered more because people shamed me instead of supporting me in my fight. That is exploitation in every sense of the word. We cannot undo what has been done to us, but we can definitely prevent our sisters and daughters from falling prey to sexual assault. We urge them to come out and speak against it because this fight is for justice.”

