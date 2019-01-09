Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD to construct 384 rooms, install 1,000 CCTV cameras 

The Board also decided the tariff for the accommodation centre in Tiruchanur.

EO Anil Kumar Singhal, TTD chairman P Sudhakar Yadav and other board members speaking to the media in Tirumala on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: With the Lord Venkateswara temple high on terror radar, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has plans to have a three-tier security in place, and as part of it, decided to go in for a massive revamp by installing 1,050 surveillance cameras right from Alipiri.

The TTD Trust Board which met on Tuesday under chairmanship of P Sudhakar Yadav approved a budget of Rs 15.79 crore to procure 1,050 CCTV cameras in the second phase of the project. The TTD took the decision as per the suggestions made by different security agencies to ensure  strict surveillance at the temple as well as at Alipiri. It plans to bring the entire seven-kilometre stretch from Alipiri to the Tirumala shrine under surveillance. The trust board also decided to construct a temple at Amaravati, amenities at Tirumala and other places and sanctioned Rs 183.97 crore for the purpose. Disclosing the board decisions to the media, TTD chairman Sudhakar Yadav said, “An accommodation block comprising 384 rooms, will be constructed at Alipiri at a cost of Rs 67.29 crore and tenders will be finalised soon.”

The TTD proposed to establish an exclusive data centre at Tirumala at a cost of Rs 2.63 crore and a hardware centre at Tirupati at a cost of Rs  1.97 crore. For various proposed constructions at State capital Amaravathi, the TTD finalised tenders and approved Rs 27.29 crore budget. It’s being proposed to construct a Maharaja Gopuram at the entrance of the capital, Arjitha Seva Mandapam, Addala Mandapam (Glass House) inside the Prakaram. Vahana Mandapam outside the main Prakaram (outer compound wall), Ratha Mandapam in front of the main temple, Anjaneya Swamy temple right opposite the Venkateswara temple and a Pushkarini.

The Board also decided the tariff for the accommodation centre in Tiruchanur. The tariff for an AC accommodation was fixed at Rs 1,200 per day, Rs 600 for non-AC, Rs 100 per person in AC dormitory and free accommodation in non-AC dormitory.  The board sanctioned Rs  17.21 crore for extension of the queue line from the Queue Complex to ATC Guest House via Narayanagiri garden.

The TTD sanctioned Rs 40.77 crore to develop its dairy farm unit at Palamaner to train dairy farmers and create awareness among students in dairy farming. A kalyana mandapam will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.27 crore at Appalayagunta Prasanna Venkateswara temple.

Divya Kshetrams

The board also finalised the tenders for construction of Divya Kshetrams in Agency areas in the State. According to this, a Divya Kshetram will be constructed at Parvathi Puram in Vizianagaram district at a cost of `2.90 crore, at Sithampet in Srikakulam district at a cost of ` 2.86 crore, and at Ramachandra Puram in East Godavari district at a cost of ` 2.99 crore.

