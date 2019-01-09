Visakhapatnam court directed to transfer Jagan Mohan Reddy attack case to National Investigation Agency

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which has taken up the investigation into the attack on YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has reportedly filed a petition in the Vijayawada NIA Special Court, requesting for transfer of the case as well as the related records to it.

Accordingly, the Vijayawada NIA Special Court judge has directed the Visakhapatnam VIIth Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court to transfer the case and the relevant records to NIA with immediate effect. The authorities of the Visakhapatnam court, who on Tuesday confirmed receipt of the orders, swung into action to transfer the case to the Vijayawada NIA Special Court without any delay.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government to probe the attack on Jagan at the Visakhapatnam airport on 25 October, 2018 also started making files ready for submission to NIA. As the case was transferred to NIA, Visakhapatnam police officials, including SIT in-charge and ACP BVS Nageswara Rao, swung into action to provide relevant files to the national probe agency. “As we have already completed about 90 per cent of investigation into the Jagan attack case we are going to submit the details to the State government. NIA can get the files from the government and continue the investigation in their own way. As per the procedure, they have to approach the government directly or through the NIA court to get SIT reports,” Nageswara Rao told TNIE.