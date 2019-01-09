Vizag’s beauty floors Kapil

VISAKHAPATNAM: Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev said here on Tuesday that he was floored by affection and love showered on him by people of the city. Speaking at the valedictory function of MVV T10 cricket championship at Gurajada Kalakshetram here, Kapil Dev said that the city is as beautiful as its people.He said when he started playing cricket he had never thought he would become darling of so many people. He said that he played his natural game and cricket was his passion.
