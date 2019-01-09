YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy ends Praja Sankalpa Yatra, promises to change State and farmers’ fate

By Express News Service

ICHCHAPURAM (SRIKAKULAM DIST): YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who concluded his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra here on Wednesday, unveiled his vision for the economic development of the State by completely overhauling the administration to take it to the doorsteps of people, if his party is voted to power in the coming elections.

After unveiling Vijaya Sankalpa Stupa, an 88-ft pylon to mark the completion of his 341-day padayatra, the Opposition leader addressed a massive public meeting on the outskirts of Ichchapuram. Explaining his vision of development, the YSRC chief said he would carve out 25 districts from the existing 13 in the State. "Each parliamentary constituency will be made a district for better administration. It will bring more accountability in the administration as the Collector does not need to monitor more than seven Assembly constituencies," he said.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Ichapuram constituency of Srikakulam district. (Photo | EPS)

One of the development initiatives taken by the TRS government in neighbouring Telangana is creation of small districts to strengthen administration. In the second stage of administration revamp, it has been proposed to set up village secretariats. About 10 locals will be appointed to the village secretariat to coordinate with the official machinery in the implementation of development schemes.

The objective of the move is to promote accountability and those appointed will be held responsible for effective implementation of Navaratnas (the nine schemes evolved by the YSRC) and other welfare programmes. "In the implementation of welfare schemes, our government will not go by caste, religion or political affiliation of the beneficiary," the YSRC chief said. Further, Jagan plans to appoint one Grama Volunteer for every 50 houses in a village.

“We will appoint service-oriented persons as volunteers, who will be paid on honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month. They will work in coordination with village secretaries and see that every scheme reaches the doorsteps of the poor. The volunteers will also ensure door-delivery of rice and other essentials to ration card holders to avoid malpractices in the public distribution system. The new mechanism will eliminate corruption in the system and ensure that Navaratnas reach all the genuine beneficiaries,” the YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy said.

In his 100-minute address, Jagan said farmer welfare was another focus area of his party. People who attended the meeting, hailed him by raising “CM Jagan” slogan. Announcing a slew of welfare measures and other benefits from his Navaratnas, Jagan said he would launch YSR Bima scheme for the benefit of farmers.

In case of untimely death, the family of the beneficiary will get Rs 5 lakh under the insurance scheme. “The insurance premium will be borne by the State government,” Jagan said, adding that he will also enact legislation in the first Assembly session to see that the insurance amount is handed over to the woman member of the bereaved family.

The YSRC chief lashed out at Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu by describing him as “Nara Rakshasudu” and “Narasurudu” (Nara Demon) for the “large scale corruption” in the State during the TDP regime.

He sarcastically remarked that Naidu was busy having coffee with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka, Idli Sambar with DMK chief MK Stalin and chicken with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for a bigger role in national politics, while the farmers in the State were in dire straits due to recurring drought and frequent cyclones. Jagan said people should be aware of Naidu’s “conspiracies” to retain power in the State in the next elections.

In an emotional tone, the Opposition Leader said he was moved by the suffering of people during his 341-day padayatra. “With all your blessings, I will emerge victorious. While Naidu is power hungry, my only aim is to serve the people,’’ he said. Contrary to reports that the YSRC chief would announce party candidates for the coming elections at the end of Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he did not mention anything in this regard.

Jagan will visit Tirumala on Thursday. After having darshan of Lord Venkateswara, he will go to Kadapa. Later, he will take out a bus yatra covering the constituencies, which were not touched during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Focus on farm sector

Jagan devoted a good part of his speech to the welfare of small and marginal farmers.