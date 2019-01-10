Adani Group to invest Rs 70,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Group for establishment of data centre parks in and around Vizag, and a solar power park in the State on Wednesday. The estimated investment, touted to be Adani Groups’s single largest investment and the highest tapped by AP, is more than Rs 70,000 crore.

While Adani Group will invest Rs 40,000 crore to support the development of data centres over a period of 20 years, Rs 30,000 crore will be invested in the solar power plant. The digital infrastructure development project will be the world's first facility to be powered by green energy. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the data centre parks will have three campuses in 500 acres of land.

While the data centres’ initial capacity will be 1 GW, they will be scaled up to 5 GW over a period of two decades. He said, “Data is everything now. In the future, data will be the parameter to indicate wealth. Efficient and eco-friendly data centres is the key to enable the futuristic digital ecosystem, by using which we will work towards improving the quality of lives of people,” he said.

The projects would create 1.1 lakh direct and indirect jobs, he added.Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani said the firm would begin the works in two months. “We are planning to launch the works within 60 days. The project’s first phase is likely to be completed in 18 months. This will be the world’s first data project to be powered 100 per cent with green energy,” Adani added.

“This will not only boost AP and the country’s technology infrastructure, but also serve the global needs,” Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. He said the government’s vision to come up with Cloud Hub Policy has helped in tapping huge investments.

Adani Group representatives said the firm chose Visakhapatnam due to low establishment costs, availability of uninterrupted power, the government’s plans to scale up solar power production, available infrastructure and favourable weather. For the establishment of data centre parks, the group will also lay submarine cables and build cable landing station.

Paper industry, port will spur growth of Prakasam dist: CM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the twin projects of Ramayapatnam port and Asia Pulp and Paper (APP) industry will be a game changer for Prakasam district. He unveiled a pylon marking the launch of the port project and witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board and APP on Wednesday. APP will invest Rs 24,000 crore ($3.5 billion) in its pulp and paper manufacturing unit at Ravuru village in Gudluru mandal. It is the single largest FDI so far in the State.